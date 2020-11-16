Plenty of sunny days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We had a frosty and chilly start to the day and we will warm quick with plenty of sunshine in place. Highs will stay close to our average which is the low 60s. Look for clear skies again tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clear. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 41 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 63
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night will be clear with lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance of a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. Despite the increase in clouds on Sunday, temperatures will be warm with highs back around 70 for highs.
