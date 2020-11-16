Running 4 Heroes: Boy runs mile honoring Helena-West Helena officer killed in line of duty

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMC) - An 11-year-old boy honored a fallen Arkansas police officer at the Krawl’n for the Fallen event in Clay County, Florida over the weekend.
On Saturday, Zechariah ran one mile for 41-year-old Helena-West-Helena Officer Travis C Wallace who was reportedly shot and killed while trying to pursue a suspect involved in a shooting earlier this month.
Before taking off, Zechariah said a quick prayer for the fallen officer and his family.
“He was a true hero, one who deeply loved his community,” said Zechariah. “He was shot and killed, which is very sad, I hate when I have to run for another one of our fallen heroes that are shot and killed. I’ve been to Arkansas before, so I know how amazing they are there, so I’ll never forget him.”
He then ran alongside a police officer while holding the Blue Line Flag followed by several law enforcement agencies.
Zechariah founded Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit organization to raise funds for injured first responders while honoring those who have passed away while serving their communities when he was 10 years old. For more information about the non-profit, visit http://www.running4heroes.org/.
