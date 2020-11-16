Several Mid-South counties under mandatory mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says mask mandates will be decided by the individual county mayor.
Over the last few days more West Tennessee county mayors made the decision to bring back their mandatory mask mandates.
Madison, Lauderdale and Dyer counties now require anyone in public to mask up. The decision comes as the positivity rates in those counties are soaring well above the targeted 10% put in place by the state health department.
Lauderdale County is clocking it at a nearly 34% positivity rate in the past seven days.
Shelby County has had a mask mandate since July with a positivity rate of about 11%.
Sandra Blanchard says she never leaves her house without a mask.
“I got several in my car. At all times, I’m covered,” said Blanchard.
However, a vast majority of West Tennessee mayors have decided against a mask mandate including nearby Tipton and Fayette counties. Their positivity rate standing at about 17% and 12% respectively.
We spoke to the mayors in Crockett and McNairy counties, both mayors agree that their counties lack the resources to enforce a mask mandate.
A statewide mask mandate remains in effect in Arkansas where officials reported more than 1,300 new cases and 42 deaths Monday.
Meanwhile, in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves added seven additional counties to his mask mandate for a total of 22 counties.
“If you go out in public, wear a mask. Please wear a mask,” said Reeves during a Facebook live Monday.
Pontotoc, Tate, Itawamba now join Marshall, Benton and DeSoto counties in the Mid-south which were already on the list. The announcement comes as the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17 new deaths due to the coronavirus.
“Wearing a mask helps. It helps you. It helps your family. It helps your friends and I know it isn’t fun. It’s something that none of us enjoy doing, but it does make a difference,” said Reeves.
In DeSoto County, a mass mask distribution is being planned for the weekend. Emergency officials plan to give away 100,000 masks.
Logistics are currently being worked out.
