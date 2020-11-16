Dow returns to record, S&P 500 adds to its own on vaccine hopes

It was just a week ago that Pfizer and BioNTech sent optimism soaring with their encouraging vaccine data results. Movie-theater chain Cinemark has surged 58.3% since just before the announcement. Stocks of smaller companies, whose prices tend to sway more with the strength of the economy, are up more than double their larger rivals over the same time: an 8.6% jump for the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks versus 3.3% for the S&P 500.