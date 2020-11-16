2 Wilder Youth center escapees back in custody, 3 remain on the run

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the five detainees who escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County are back in custody.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the two were captured in Memphis after escaping the center over a week ago. Those who helped the teens while they were on the run could also face charges.
Because the escapees are juveniles, law enforcement is unable to release names, charges or other identifying information.
Anyone with any information regarding the three remaining escapees can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.
FCSO says another set of detainees attempted to escape the facility late Sunday night. Eleven of the teens were able to escape their dorms and were reportedly found climbing the roof of the building. Wilder officials told deputies they were able to get the detainees under control and accounted for around 1 a.m.
