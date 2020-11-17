Best Life: Downloading data - What does big brother know about you?

Each social media app has a way for you to request your data. For Facebook, click Settings and Privacy, then Your Facebook Information. For Google, visit www.takeout.google.com. For Apple, visit www.privacy.apple.com. Simply follow the prompts and then wait for the email. You’ll get a copy of every comment and post you made, every website you’ve visited, every real location you’ve logged in from, every online interaction you’ve had, your facial recognition data, targeted ads, lists of all the advertisers that have your information.