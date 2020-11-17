Best Life: ‘Hey Black Child’ podcast helps address social issues facing kids

After school and on weekends, you’ll see ten-year-old Avery Ausmer and seven-year-old Jackson outside burning off extra energy. And once a week, you can hear this sister-brother pair. In a home studio built in their basement, they record a powerful podcast. “It’s called ‘Hey Black Child’ and it was all of our idea,” said Avery Ausmer. “I told them to look up a podcast on Black history and we couldn’t find anything. So, it all hit us at the same time. How about we fill that space?” said Nicole Ausmer.