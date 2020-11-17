Cool today, but warming up at end of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another pleasant Fall day with full sunshine. It feels cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will be even lower tonight and plummet into the lower to upper 30s. Frost will be possible this evening.
TODAY: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clear. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 38 degrees.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Friday with full sunshine. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be after 5 pm on Sunday and rain will likely linger through early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 30s for lows on Monday.
