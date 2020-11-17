Former U of M center said Tigers prepared him for NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman is regarded by many among the best players in this year’s NBA draft class. He’s projected to go top three.
No teams beyond the top three picks even bothered talking to him. Wiseman said the only teams he’s really been in communication with are the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets. They have the second and third picks respectively.
He’s gotten some recommendations from the Timberwolves, who have the first pick in the draft, but not much from anyone else. Even though Wiseman had a controversial time at Memphis, leaving after playing only three games amid an NCAA suspension over his eligibility, the former East High star said he’d do it all again. “It made me way more mature. It made me more mentally tough," said Wiseman.
“I’m already mentally tough, but it created a chip on my shoulder to get better. And figure out that life is not always easy. It’s always ups and downs. Just hearing my name getting called is really a great opportunity for me and my family. Just after everything I’ve been through it’s great because I just came through a lot of stuff so just getting to that moment is going to be a great moment for me.”
Former Tiger Precious Achiuwa is also expected to be a lottery pick. The NBA Draft is Wednesday at 7:00 pm on ESPN. The Grizzlies have the 40th overall pick.
