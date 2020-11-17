High pressure has a big impact on temperatures in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and overnight lows in the low, mid, and upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the the low to mid 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing ahead of a cold front late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with a chance of an early morning shower, highs in the in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
