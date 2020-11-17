Missing Tennessee boy made tarp shelter in woods to survive overnight before rescue, TBI says

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old boy missing for several days in Middle Tennessee was found safe Tuesday.
The Amber Alert for Jordan Gorman is canceled.
TBI says rescuers found Jordan by a creek bed in a deeply wooded area about 3/4 of a mile from his home as the crow flies. Search crews spotted a tarp hanging from a tree Tuesday. Jordan was taking shelter underneath.
Rescuers say Jordan told them he was unsure how long he’d been out and said he was just cold. Despite the circumstances, rescuers say Jordan was very welcoming as they helped return him to safety.
TBI says Jordan was “cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits!”
