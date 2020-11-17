MPD searching for pregnant 14-year-old girl last seen Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding a pregnant 14-year-old girl.
Police say Kiarra Payne walked away from her home near Hickory Hill between Winchester and Raines Monday and hasn’t returned.
Payne is a habitual runaway, police say, but she has mental health conditions that require medication. She’s also five months pregnant.
Payne is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with long black and brown braids. She was last seen wearing black Spandex shorts, a white T-shirt and rainbow-colored sli-on shoes.
Call MPD’s Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479 or (901) 545-2677 if you have information on Payne’s whereabouts.
