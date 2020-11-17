MPD still searching for gunmen after 10-year-old shot, killed in 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are still searching for suspects after a child was shot and killed in 2017.
Police responded to a shooting on Airways and Ketchum on November 13, 2017, around 4:30 pm. The victims drove to the Airways Police Station for assistance. Richard Jordan, 10, was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at Le Bonheur.
A 12-year-old and an adult were also injured - they both survived.
Investigators revealed Jordan was in a vehicle with family members when they were stopped at a traffic light at Airways and Ketchum. Three cars pulled alongside the victims' vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s car.
The suspect fled eastbound on Ketchum. The suspect’s vehicles were a gold Chevrolet Malibu with missing hubcaps, a black Chrysler 300, and a gray sedan.
No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
