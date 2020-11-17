NCAA to consolidate men’s basketball tournament, no Memphis tournament this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big changes in store for the NCAA College Basketball Tournament this season. March Madness will not be in the Bluff City as planned.
The regional set for FedExForum, and every other tournament site around the country, scrapped because of the pandemic. The NCAA is looking to ‘bubble’ host the 68-team tournament in Indianapolis - instead of 13 different sites across the nation.
The NCAA said having everything in one location would help control the environment and safety during coronavirus times. Memphis is still set to host the tournament in 2024.
