Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen near Shelby Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Monterrica Johnson, 16, was last seen in the 6000 block of Boylston Drive near Shelby Drive around 5:00 p.m Monday evening. Her family said she has not returned home.
Johnson is a black female with a dark complexion. She’s 5′6″, 180-lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Monterrica was possibly wearing a blue jacket, gray pants, with a red wig.
If you have seen Monterrica Johnson, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH
