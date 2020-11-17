Report: Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks with quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) (Source: Isaac Brekken)
By Garland Gillen | November 16, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 1:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. That’s according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Yesterday, Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until today.

Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung.

