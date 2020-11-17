Rust Hall at Overton Park could be getting new owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The empty Rust Hall in Overton Park might not stay that way for long. This year, the Memphis College of Art closed, leaving the building without anything inside.
Now, it could be home to a new Metal Museum.
The Memphis City Council will discuss a possible 100-year lease agreement with the museum to take over the building.
MCA first announced it was closing its doors back in 2017. Since then, the city has been looking for something to go inside Rust Hall.
The Metal Museum’s current home is along the Mississippi River, and according to the museum’s executive director - doesn’t have enough space.
They’ve been looking at expanding to Rust Hall since 2018. Some groups who were interested in occupying Rust Hall in the past hoped it would still be used for art.
The Brooks Museum of Art is also moving from its spot in Overton Park to a new facility in downtown Memphis in 2023.
Some ideas for that building include a school or gallery with African American art.
It could be a while before the Metal Museum occupies Rust Hall.
If the city council approves the lease, there’s years' worth of architectural planning, construction, and maintenance that have to happen.
