Serena Williams donates purses to YWCA of Greater Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennis star Serena Williams is helping the YWCA make a change in the Memphis area. Williams donated purses to the YWCA of Greater Memphis.
The YWCA is hosting a fundraiser called ‘Giving Thanks... Giving Back.’ Its goal is to reach $30,000 in the next 30 days.
Thirty-dollar raffle tickets will give you a chance to win $1,000 in cash or one of three purses donated by Serena Williams, courtesy of The Allstate Foundation.
To purchase a raffle ticket, call 901-323-2211. Winners will be announced on December 1 at noon on the YWCA of Greater Memphis Facebook page.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit YWCA childcare, training, and domestic violence programming.
>>YWCA Greater Memphis Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline: (901) 725-4277
