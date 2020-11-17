Shots fired from one vehicle into another in Frayser; 2 taken to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two people were injured Tuesday morning when shots were fired at a moving car in Frayser.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Frayser Boulevard near New Allen Road.
Police say two vehicles were driving westbound when someone inside one of the vehicles fired multiple shots at the other.
The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Ford F-150.
The investigation is ongoing.
