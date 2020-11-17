Shots fired from one vehicle into another in Frayser; 2 taken to hospital

Shots fired from one vehicle into another in Frayser; 2 taken to hospital
Two people were shot inside a moving vehicle on Frayser Boulevard Nov. 17. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 10:24 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two people were injured Tuesday morning when shots were fired at a moving car in Frayser.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Frayser Boulevard near New Allen Road.

Police say two vehicles were driving westbound when someone inside one of the vehicles fired multiple shots at the other.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Ford F-150.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.