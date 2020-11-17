5 Star Stories: The story of Memphis’ role in the road to freedom on the Underground Railroad

According to the University of Memphis history professor Dr. Beverly Bond, “The underground railroad was just a network, a connecting network of sympathetic people who helped enslaved people who were trying to escape. I think people should not imagine that this is, like a, carefully laid out route that any person would know. You would be taking your chances just to even begin this process. But to actually be able to locate the underground railroad safe houses and to make those connections, you have to think this is not something that’s like publicized. Because if you were a person like Mr. Burkle, the community didn’t tolerate, you know, if they were aware, if they even thought that you were involved in this. This was dangerous. For you and your family.”