Sunshine and a gradual warming trend by late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall quickly from the 60s into the 50s after sunset. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be even lower tonight and drop into the upper 30s in the city and low 30s in the out-lying areas. Winds northeast at 5 mph. Frost will be likely tomorrow morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Friday with full sunshine. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset as a cold front moves through the area. Showers or a few storms will likely linger through early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 40s for lows on Monday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.