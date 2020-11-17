MPD: Teenager dead, man injured after double shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager was killed and a man injured in a shooting at a Midtown apartment complex Monday night.
Officers were called to the Galloway Gardens Apartment, on Galloway Avenue near North Willett, around 11:00 p.m.
MPD found a 17-year-old boy dead on the scene. Another man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The teen killed has not been identified by MPD. Investigators determined the victims knew each other.
No additional information had been released as of Tuesday afternoon, other than police saying the investigation was ongoing.
