Tigers football prepares for Stephen F. Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team has gotten the green light for a game on Saturday. U of M is hosting Stephen F. Austin, which was a late addition to the schedule after early-season COVID-19 related cancellations.
SFA, a member of the Division-1-AA-Southland Conference, is riding a six-game-winning streak. It’s also their final game of the season.
Memphis is coming in with an unexpected bye last week because of coronavirus concerns at NAVY. Even though it’s not a conference game or a Division-One opponent, Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield said Memphis' prep work won’t change.
“With them leading the country in turnovers, we know they’re going to give us everything we can handle,” said Silverfield. “They’ve got two DEs that come off the edge. They have a tall QB that’s able to sling it. I just think, look we know they’re going to give us everything. Expect the unexpected and just like with any game. There’s angst and know that we better be ready come Saturday at 11:00 am.”
Injured U of M starting defensive back TJ Carter finally got to practice full speed, so Silverfield said to watch out for him on Saturday. Kickoff 11:00 am at the Liberty Bowl. It’ll be Telecast on ESPN+.
