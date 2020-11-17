Tigers football prepares for Stephen F. Austin

“With them leading the country in turnovers, we know they’re going to give us everything we can handle,” said Silverfield. “They’ve got two DEs that come off the edge. They have a tall QB that’s able to sling it. I just think, look we know they’re going to give us everything. Expect the unexpected and just like with any game. There’s angst and know that we better be ready come Saturday at 11:00 am.”