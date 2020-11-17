Tigers vs. Vols to hoop in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time to start making plans for 2021. Mark your calendars for December 18 of next year. That’s when Memphis and Tennessee will close out their hoops Series in Nashville.
The two teams will play at Bridgestone Arena, next year to make up for the canceled game this year.
The showdown rounds out the three-game contract between the schools. Each side has one win, so it’s the ‘rubber match’ so to speak, meeting in the middle in Nashville for a neutral site matchup.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway said it’s a good chance to show off the basketball talent in the state on national television.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.