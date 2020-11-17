U of M transfer QB left reportedly LSU after sexual assault allegation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tiger football player who transferred to Memphis from LSU, was named in a USA Today report on Monday. The report alleging LSU knew about sexual assault allegations against football players in their program and ignored them. One of the players named in the report, transfer quarterback Peter Parrish.
In March, Parrish, a 4-star recruit, was suspended for a year from LSU’s football team for a “violation of team rules.” The USA TODAY report stated he was accused of rape. Parrish has denied the allegations.
According to the report, he sued LSU for unfair treatment but dropped it after his suspension wasn’t lifted.
Parrish transferred to the U of M in August. Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield said the University does not comment on individuals and their investigations. “With all of our student-athletes, here we at our university and obviously in all of our athletic department and all of our students, we’re confident in our process,” said Silverfield. “We’re confident in the way we vet these young men and then for all of it, just like with any other student-athlete we don’t go into details about what that process looks like for each individual.”
That’s also a school-wide policy. Per transfer rules, Parrish won’t be eligible to play for the Tigers till next season. Memphis hosts Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Liberty Bowl.
