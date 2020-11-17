Undercover operation leads to human trafficking arrests in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A joint undercover human trafficking operation led to the arrests of six people in Oxford over the weekend.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit along with several other agencies assisted in operation.
Names of those arrested:
- Michael Keenum, 53
- Tarus Hervey, 30
- Ray Thompson, 54
- Kenneth Gurley, 53
- Jason Carothers, 43
- James Moore, 42
All of the suspects have been charged with procuring prostitution. Hervey is also facing charges for resisting arrest.
Law enforcement asks that if you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
