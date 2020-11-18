AmazonSmile shoppers donate millions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, Amazon is giving customers a way to help charities while Christmas shopping online. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one charity that’s received millions of dollars in donations, according to Rick Shadyac, chief executive officer of ALSAC.
“When you shop on Amazon, these donations add up,” said Shadyac. “And St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has received over $10 million as a result of the AmazonSmile program.”
Shopping through Amazon’s charitable giving program called AmazonSmile gives customers a chance to fill up their Christmas stockings and help the charity of your choice.
“You go to smile.amazon.com, you pick your favorite charity. There’s over a million to choose from,” said Piers Heaton-Armstrong with Amazon. “Then you shop Amazon as normal but with the added benefit that Amazon is going to donate on your behalf to the charity of your choice.”
Each time you shop through AmazonSmile, the charity of your choice gets 0.5% of the purchase price.
You can even shop St. Jude’s charity list on smile.amazon.com.
“It’s full of toys and other things that they really need,” said Heaton-Armstrong. " It’s a great way to give back this holiday season. Just pick the products. We’ll send it directly to St. Jude."
Donations to St. Jude through the AmazonSmile program help them continue the mission started 60 years ago.
“...that allows St. Jude to continue to sustain our mission, to grow our mission and continue our mission of finding cures and saving children’s lives and to stay true to that promise that no family will ever receive a bill," said Shadyac.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.