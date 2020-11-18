Best Life: Smart device for epilepsy and movement disorders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— A team of neurosurgeons at Yale University are the first in the country to implant a newly approved deep brain stimulation, or DBS, device into a patient with epilepsy. The new device is called Percept and it’s the first system designed to give personalized feedback.
Doctors implant DBS devices in patients to control seizures or the symptoms of Parkinson’s. The DBS is a small, pacemaker-like device that goes under the skin, in the chest, with leads that go to a targeted area of the brain to provide stimulation. But now, this can go one step beyond.
Jason Gerrard, MD, Ph.D., chief of functional neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine explained, “What if we could record brain signals from the same electrodes that were doing the brain stimulation?”
A new neurostimulation device, called Percept with brain sense technology, allows doctors to track patients' brain signals and match them with a patients' symptoms or side effects. Right now, a patient has a remote-control device to adjust the stimulation when symptoms start. Doctor Gerrard said the goal is to someday “close the loop” so treatment is automatic.
“So, the patient doesn’t have to think about it. In fact, before they even know that they’re wearing off, the device knows, and it can adjust the stimulation accordingly,” elaborated Dr. Gerrard.
A new and improved device making life better for people with seizures and movement disorders.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the new Percept device in June. It’s not only for use in epilepsy patients and those with Parkinson’s, but people with essential tremor, dystonia, and OCD.
