Big warm up ahead of our next cold front

TONIGHT: Clear with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 70.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 70s and lows again near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs only in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.
