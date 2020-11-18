Bonuses approved, semester exams canceled for Germantown schools

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District made a big announcement on their Instagram account.
All bonuses were approved for the Germantown schools staff during a meeting. Semester exams were also canceled.
The big announcement was made early Wednesday morning.
Last month, GMSD announced that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at one of its elementary schools. That staff member was an employee at Farmington Elementary School.
