Collierville High School transitioning to remote learning
Collierville High School employee tests positive for COVID-19 (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:52 AM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville High School is moving to remote learning for the rest of this week.

The district notified parents Wednesday that Thursday will now be a remote learning day for all high school students. Friday was already scheduled as a remote learning day and will continue as such.

Next week is Thanksgiving break.

According to the district, the transition is because a large number of staff vacancies due to COVID-19, seasonal illnesses and scheduled requests.

The district says administrators will continue to monitor these vacancies and COVID-19 numbers and determine whether to extend remote learning before students are scheduled to return to campus Nov. 30.

In the meantime, all before- and after-school programs are canceled, but any athletic programs participating in away games will continue.

Meals will still be provided at the high school. Click here to schedule a pick-up.

