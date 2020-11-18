Collierville High School transitioning to remote learning

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville High School is moving to remote learning for the rest of this week.
The district notified parents Wednesday that Thursday will now be a remote learning day for all high school students. Friday was already scheduled as a remote learning day and will continue as such.
Next week is Thanksgiving break.
According to the district, the transition is because a large number of staff vacancies due to COVID-19, seasonal illnesses and scheduled requests.
The district says administrators will continue to monitor these vacancies and COVID-19 numbers and determine whether to extend remote learning before students are scheduled to return to campus Nov. 30.
In the meantime, all before- and after-school programs are canceled, but any athletic programs participating in away games will continue.
Meals will still be provided at the high school. Click here to schedule a pick-up.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.