District attorney’s office releases TBI’s full report on officer-involved shooting of Martavious Banks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has released the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s full report detailing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Martavious Banks.
Banks was shot by police Sept. 17, 2018 after officers noticed a handgun in his front seat during a traffic stop. He attempted to flee, speeding away until he stopped at a South Memphis home.
Former police officer Jamarcus Jeames followed Banks onto the porch of the home where he shot him five times when Banks reportedly aimed his handgun at Jeames.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Banks pleaded guilty to intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle with risk of death or injury, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless driving.
He was sentenced to two years of probation on top of 10 additional months for violating probation on a previous assault charge.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings informed her the officers involved “disengaged their body-worn cameras before the shooting,” calling for the TBI’s investigation.
“After our review of the file, it was our ruling that criminal charges should be filed against Martavious Banks,” said Weirich. “It was also our ruling that no criminal charges should be filed against the officer who shot Martavious Banks.”
Jeames resigned from the force in the fallout over the shooting and three other officers who were involved received disciplinary action.
Back in September 2019, Banks filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and the officers. The suit claims:
- police unlawfully assaulted Banks and shot him over 20 times;
- excessive force was used and the body cameras were shut off to conceal what happened;
- police were communicating with each other at the scene by using handwritten notes;
- Banks was falsely arrested without probable cause; and
- the City of Memphis is also to blame because of its failure to train the officers.
At the time, Banks’ lawyers were seeking $10 million in damages.
The TBI’s file on the case can be found at https://www.scdag.com/officer-involved-deaths.
