Early voting begins for Collierville runoff election

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for the Collierville runoff election starts November 18 and ends on December 3.
Election day will be December 8. Incumbent alderman John Worley is up against Harold Booker in the position three race.
Missy Marshall and William Boone are in the running for position four.
Voting hours will be from 11 am to 2 pm, with the exception of Saturday, when the hours will be 11 am to 4 pm. There will be no early voting on Thanksgiving Day or November 27. Voting will resume on Saturday, November 28, from 8 am to 4 pm.
Starting November 30 to December 3, voting hours will be 4 pm to 7 pm.
The only early voting location will be at Collierville Church of Christ on Shelton Drive.
On December 8, voters must vote in their assigned precinct locations. Click here for precinct locations.
