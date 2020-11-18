Man arrested for firing weapon at elementary school during domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges for allegedly firing a weapon outside of an elementary school during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend on Nov. 16.
Investigators say Octavius Myles was fighting with his girlfriend at her home on Ridgeway Road when she asked that he return her key. He refused and as she began searching through his belongings he drew a handgun allegedly aiming it at her stomach.
According to police records, Myles then took money from the woman and left the home heading towards the rear of Winridge Elementary School.
She followed behind with her two children as Myles fired a shot in her direction.
A witness to the incident told investigators he heard the shot and saw the woman running with her two children near the school.
Myles was later found by the school’s loading dock and after further investigation, was taken into custody.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, theft of property of $1,000 or less and carrying a weapon on school property.
