Georgia child molestation suspect could have victimized Memphis children in the late 1990s, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Georgia officials have indicted a man for dozens of counts related to child molestation. Investigators revealed the suspect might have victimized children in Memphis during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon, 56, was indicted on 31 counts related to child molestation in Commerce, Jackson County, Georgia. He’s currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.
When the suspect lived in Memphis, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he went by the man “Mike” and used the last name “Blaekman.” The suspect owned a hockey shop on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis called Hockey Stop Memphis. It was above the ice-skating rink.
He also coached for the Cordova Wolves for a few years.
Investigators believe Blackmon fled the Memphis area in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned for possible inappropriate contact with children.
The Commerce Police Department, GBI and FBI are looking for information from anyone that knew ‘Mike’ while he lived in Memphis. This is still an active and ongoing case.
Contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
