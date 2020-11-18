Mississippi man indicted in fatal stabbing, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been indicted for a fatal stabbing and robbery while he was viewing a man’s knife and sword collection back in January.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Ricky Bing has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated robbery.
The victim was reportedly showing Bing the collection of knives and swords for purchase when Bing stabbed him in the neck with a dagger. Investigators say he then fled the scene, taking some of the weapons with him.
The victim was hospitalized in “extremely critical condition” and died months later on June 12.
Bing is being held in Shelby County Jail.
