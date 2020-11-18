More sunshine and a gradual warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Continued clear and cool after sunset with temperatures going from the 60s into the 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. There is an elevated fire risk because of the extremely low humidity and the higher wind. Lows will be in the upper 40s tomorrow night. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Friday with full sunshine. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will likely linger through early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 40s for lows on Monday. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
