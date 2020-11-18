More sunshine and a gradual warming trend

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. There is an elevated fire risk because of the extremely low humidity and the higher wind. Lows will be in the upper 40s tomorrow night. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Friday with full sunshine. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.