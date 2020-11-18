MPD searching for missing 16-year-old and her 3-week-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing teenager and her newborn daughter.
Kamaya Black, 16, was reported missing by her mother on November 17. Her mother told police Kamaya ran away from home the night before.
MPD said Kamaya took her 3-week-old daughter, K’leeyha, with her when she ran away.
Police added that Kamaya has run away from home in the past.
Kamaya is a black female, 5′5″, 170-lbs, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants. Her daughter, K’leeyha Black, is a 3-week-old infant that was last seen wearing all pink.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kamaya or K’leeyah, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
