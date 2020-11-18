Municipal school districts say they will monitor virus cases after Thanksgiving break

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Students have had to navigate through school like never before. Wednesday, the Collierville Superintendent talked with the Collierville Chamber of Commerce about how the district has adapted to a new normal.
He went over what school looks like and what the goal is.
”So far things are going pretty well, we will occasionally see an uptick in cases,” said Dr. Gary Lilly, Superintendent of Collierville Schools.
Collierville Middle School switched to remote learning this week due to five positive cases in the school and starting Thursday Collierville High school will also switch to remote learning.
Both schools will return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
Lakeland and Millington say thankfully they haven’t had to make any changes.
”So far we’ve had a really successful start of school, we feel like both from a health perspective and an academics perspective,” said Dr. Ted Horrell, Superintendent of Lakeland School System.
”We’re seeing a little uptick, but overall we’ve had less cases than most school districts around the area,” said Bo Griffin, Director of Schools for Millington Municipal Schools.
Millington and Lakeland say they’ve reached out to parents asking what learning method they what their child to stick with in their second semester.
With only two days of school left before students go on Thanksgiving break, all three districts say they’ll be monitoring cases once students come back.
Because obviously if there is an uptick in the number of cases after the holidays then that would affect what we are able to do as far as in-person learning,” said Lilly.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.