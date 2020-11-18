President of Memphis Medical District Collaborative, MATA commissioner dies

“Tommy Pacello did a lot of exceptional work for his hometown during his abbreviated lifetime. His focus on the Memphis Medical District, and his commitment to its steady improvement over six years, helped transform the area and will be his lasting legacy. It was a pleasure working with him on improvements to the transportation infrastructure of the district, and I was pleased he offered thoughtful ideas at a roundtable forum I hosted on those issues just last year. The way he approached his end with a positive mindset and a focus on the essential was an inspiration to all who knew him. I have no doubt that, had he been given more time, he would have been one of our greatest civic leaders. He led a fine life and will be missed.”