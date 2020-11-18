President of Memphis Medical District Collaborative, MATA commissioner dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The President of the Memphis Medical District Collaborative and MATA board of commissioner reportedly died Tuesday.
According to the transit authority, Commissioner Tommy Pacello began serving with MATA in August of 2016 and was appointed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
In the statement MATA released on Facebook, Tommy was said to have a passion for progressive transportation and spearheaded a recent partnership to create the Grove Shuttle service in the Medical District.
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) also released a statement regarding Pacello’s death:
“Tommy Pacello did a lot of exceptional work for his hometown during his abbreviated lifetime. His focus on the Memphis Medical District, and his commitment to its steady improvement over six years, helped transform the area and will be his lasting legacy. It was a pleasure working with him on improvements to the transportation infrastructure of the district, and I was pleased he offered thoughtful ideas at a roundtable forum I hosted on those issues just last year. The way he approached his end with a positive mindset and a focus on the essential was an inspiration to all who knew him. I have no doubt that, had he been given more time, he would have been one of our greatest civic leaders. He led a fine life and will be missed.”
