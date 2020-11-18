Rebels offense produces two SEC players of week

Oct 24, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports (Source: Justin Ford)
By Jarvis Greer | November 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 7:15 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Matt Corral Show is one worth staying tuned to for the Rebels. The Ole Miss quarterback is named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Corral’s 513 yards passing in the win against South Carolina is the most in a single game in Rebels history. His 91-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore is the longest past play in school history.

Also, congratulations to Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broecker. He’s named the SEC co-offensive lineman for the week for his part in powering the Rebels offense to a whopping 708 total yards against the gamecocks.  

That’s the highest single-game output in SEC history.

