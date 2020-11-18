SEC mulling dates for Ole Miss/Texas A&M makeup game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the college football season winds down and more and more games get postponed due to the coronavirus, coaches, administrators, and league officials are scratching their heads on how to get all the games in.
Case in point, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, which had their matchup postponed this coming weekend. A couple of dates are being thrown around to try and fit it in.
December 12 is one, while December 19 is being mentioned. Rebels athletic director Keith Carter said he’s in constant communication with the SEC, but he expects the unexpected.
