MPD: Driver arrested after shooting at off-duty officer on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused shooter has been detained after shots were fired at an off-duty officer early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to I-240 and Poplar around 1:37 am. Investigators said the suspect was in a green Ranger when the shots were fired at the victim. MPD located and pursued the vehicle.
The suspect was detained in the 300 block of Fletcher Road in Collierville.
Trae Payne, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, and reckless driving. The victim, which was an off-duty officer, was not in a city-issued vehicle at the time of the assault.
No injures have been reported.
