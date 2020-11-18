Warming trend continues through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning in the Mid-South with temperatures in the 30s. Thankfully, abundant sunshine will bring temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will switch around to the south tonight, so overnight low temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.
TODAY: Sunny. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 66 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 46 degrees.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Friday with full sunshine. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be after 6 pm on Sunday and rain will likely linger through early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs Monday. With more sunshine on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the lower 60s.
