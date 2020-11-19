Above average temperatures through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. It will be windy at times with a south breeze at 10-20 mph. There is a red flag warning through 6 PM for much of the Mid-South. That means any fires that develop could spread easily.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 50s. Winds south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will hit the low 70s on Friday with clouds and some sun. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers or thundershowers, mainly toward sunset as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will quickly end overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 40s for lows on Monday. Another front will bring a round of rain or storms by Tuesday night followed by cool and dry conditions heading into Thanksgiving Day.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.