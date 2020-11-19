Back to 70s today, but the warm weather won’t last

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After only being in the 60s all week, high temperatures will be back to 70 degrees today. It will be sunny and windy with winds around 15 mph. With dry conditions and high winds, there is an elevated fire risk, so burning is highly discouraged. It will be a pleasant Fall night with a clear sky and low temperatures around 50 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 70 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 50 degrees.
FRIDAY: We will have another beautiful day tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be after 5 pm on Sunday and rain will likely linger through early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs Monday. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Tuesday, but another front will move through Tuesday that might bring a few showers. However, it looks like it will be dry on Thanksgiving.
