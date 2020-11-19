Best Life: Teen drinking and the role of peers

The young adults were given drinks that they were told may contain alcohol. They were also informed that someone their age may be observing them. Results revealed that the intoxicated participants were more likely to take risks on the tests and had less impulse control when they were observed by their peers. The young people also showed differences in brain activity and displayed less impulse control on the tests. The findings suggest that parents should be persistent in communicating with their teens about the dangers of alcohol consumption and risky behaviors.