Big warm up ahead of a weekend cold front

TONIGHT: Clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 50.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, highs near 60, and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
