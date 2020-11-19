Caregiver charged for alleged financial exploitation of client

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly exploiting and defrauding an elderly client.
An investigation headed by the Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of Gloria Hoskins.
Investigators received a referral from the Adult Protect Services of the Tennessee Department of Human Services calling for an investigation into a complaint of financial exploitation by a personal caregiver.
According to TBI, Hoskins provided home care for a client in Memphis from July to September. During their investigation, they were able to find that Hoskins was gained information from the victim to several of his/her financial accounts, purchased items using the victim’s name and even facilitated the sale of the victim‘s home, according to the TBI.
Hoskins is charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000, forgery, and identity theft. She is in the Shelby County Jail East on a $100,000 bond.
