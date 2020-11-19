Construction wrapping up for the new Raleigh Civic Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Raleigh residents can welcome a new civic center. City officials are expected to come to the ribbon cutting of the new Raleigh Civic Center Thursday afternoon. The public is being encouraged to watch the event through a virtual stream due to COVID-19.
The multimillion-dollar project took years to complete. The city first approved the revitalization in 2013, but delays and a legal fight to get the mall site held up the process.
The center includes a library, police station, skatepark, walking trail, and public art. In the past, residents talked about how much they’re looking forward to it finally opening.
Resident Shawn Hunt said, “I have high hopes. It’s going to be a better thing for the community. We are excited about it being processed because it’s been a long time waiting.”
During Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Jim Strickland is expected to show up to make remarks about the new center.
Again, the public is being encouraged to watch the ribbon-cutting virtually.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.